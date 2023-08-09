NCCE encourages women to participate in District Level Elections

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Garu (U/E), Aug 9, GNA – The Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged Ghanaian women to be bold and participate in the upcoming District Level Elections by contesting the various positions.

Mr Samuel Atando Akolgo, the Garu District Director of the Commission who made the call explained that their election to Assembly members and Unit Committees to the District Assemblies, it would help address issues confronting them to promote sustainable development.

He gave the encouragement when the Commission embarked on public education in the district to promote participation of women and other marginalized groups in the upcoming district level elections.

The Garu District Director said the engagement formed part of the activities of the NCCE to encourage the electorate to develop interest in the district level elections to participate in voting as a civic responsibility.

He said, every citizen of Ghana who was of 18 years of age and above, and of sound mind had the right to vote and was entitled to register as a voter for the purposes of public elections.

He explained that, a person who qualified to be elected or appointed to a District Assembly should be a citizen of Ghana and of not less than 18 years of age and registered as a voter and admonished women and marginalized such as persons with disability to participate in the upcoming elections.

The District Director took the participants through the function and roles of the District Assembly, the Assembly members and Unit Committee members

Mr Akolgo stated that the Assembly members and Unit committees were in close touch with the people and playing important roles such as: assisting the town councils to enumerate and keep records of all ratable persons and property; organise communal and voluntary labour to undertake development initiatives.

He admonished to appreciate elections as catalyst for development and encouraged the electorate to participate in the exercise and to turn up massively in voting since the exercise was the civic right and duty to choose leaders.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

