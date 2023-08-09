Tema Metropolitan Assembly supports Tema Homowo

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 9, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented some items to the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) in support of the 2023 annual Homowo celebration.

This year’s Tema Homowo celebration is on the theme: “celebrating our cultural pride in peace and unity for community development.”

The items presented were two cartons of Schnapps, 10 cartons of canned beer, 20 cartons of canned minerals, 30 boxes of bottled water, 20 bags of maize, and 10 bags of palm nuts, as well as an unspecified amount of money.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the Assembly decided to present large quantities of items because it believed that the population of the area had

increased, therefore the need to have more to share for residents to properly shame hunger, as the festival aims to achieve.

Touching on security, he said that just as the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) did last year, they had met with all stakeholders to ensure that no faction would misbehave, adding that they would also be on standby to ensure a smooth and peaceful Homowo celebration.

“Anybody who wants to cause any confusion, we are ready to deal with the person to ensure a peaceful celebration; we will sprinkle our Kpokpoi without any bloodshed or confusion; we are very alert to ensure peace,” he added.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, the Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary, commended the TMA for the gesture, stating that their focus was not really on the quantity of items but rather the rationale behind the gesture.

Nii Somponu said for the Council that the important thing was that it signified that they were in constant touch with the Assembly and vice versa, adding that it also showed that TMA recognised that the people of Tema were the owners of the land, contrary to the public perception that Dr Kwame Nkrumah founded the whole of Tema, therefore there were no natives.

The celebration of the Tema Homowo festival started on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with an inter-clan football match, followed by other activities including ban on sea fishing, purification of the sea, health walks, clean-up exercises, and other rites.

The remaining activities for the annual festival include Kpokpoi cooking competition, which would take place on Friday, August 11, 2023, while sprinkling of Kpokpoi would take place on Saturday in the township.

There will be thanksgiving and inter-clan football grand final would also take place on Sunday, while Howomo lectures and time with the widows also come off on Sunday, August 20, with a climax on August 27, 2023, with Tema in worship.

GNA

