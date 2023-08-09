Martinson Ampadu eyes medals at WABBA Togo Bodybuilding Championship

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA – Ghanaian bodybuilder Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the “Rock of Africa,” is set to compete at the maiden edition of the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Togo Bodybuilding Championship.

The bodybuilding event, which is the first national competition scheduled for August 13, 2023, in Lomé, would see the finest bodybuilders from across West Africa compete for honours.

According to Martison Ampadu, the upcoming championship would provide him with another platform to compete with some of the best bodybuilders from West Africa, and he was hopeful of winning medals in the men’s physique category.

“I have been in training over the past few weeks, gearing up for the championship, and I am hopeful I would emerge victorious in the competition, but it would certainly not be easy.

“I am going there with one purpose, and that is to win, and I would urge support from all Ghanaians, and I am grateful for their support thus far,” he said.

Van Calebs, manager of the highly rated bodybuilder, was confident about his athlete winning some medals this coming Saturday, considering the work he put in.

“He deserves all the support from all Ghanaians as well as corporate bodies because he is one of Ghana’s brightest prospects in the men’s physique event.

“I am hopeful that he would come out of Saturday’s competition very successful ahead of the various international competitions later this year,” he said.

Martinson Ampadu, “The Rock of Africa,” had featured in major competitions around the world and recently emerged as the winner in the men’s physique category at the 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.



He won the silver medal at the recently held International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West African Championship held in Accra.

GNA

