MTN MoMo Service is secured, Senior Manager assures

Sunyani, Aug. 01, GNA – Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Corporate Communication Senior Manager of the MTN Ghana Limited has assured all that their Mobile Money (MoMo) Service was secured and would continue to serve customers with excellence.

Mrs. Fiagbenu gave the assurance at a media forum organised by the company for Editors, News Editors and other stakeholders in Sunyani.

The forum, among others, deliberated on issues affecting the safety of consumers and how the company could deliver efficient services to the public.

Responding to a concern relating to the activities of MoMo fraudsters, Mrs. Fiagbenu said many of those fraudsters used engineering tricks in their effort to defraud.

She however gave an assurance that the company would continue to educate and create awareness among MoMo users to reduce their exposure to the activities of fraudsters.

Mrs. Fiagbenu advised MoMo customers to keep their pin codes confidential and to desist from having conversations about their wallets with strangers, adding that, they must hang up and report suspected fraudsters by giving their names and phone numbers to the company.

She said activities of fraudsters have become an issue of national concern and it therefore behooves all stakeholders to collaborate in curbing and preventing the canker.

Mr. Samuel Addo, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of the company reiterated customers must always be responsible for the safety of their wallets by not disclosing their MoMo pin codes or allowing others to perform transactions on their behalf.

Mr. Addo said it was safer and more reliable for customers to guarantee the security of their wallets in preventing fraud by refusing to engage anyone seeking to discuss their wallet or entice them to respond to promotions they had not patronised.

