Member of Parliament for Kwadaso leads clean-up exercise at Asuoyeboah North

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Asuoyeboah (Ash), Aug. 21, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has led a clean-up exercise to ensure that the environment was kept clean to promote good health.

The exercise, done in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Assembly Member of the area, with support from the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, aimed at keeping the environment clean to prevent any disease outbreak.

The MP said a clean environment promoted good health and also attracted investors for socio-economic development.

Prof. Nyarko, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, underscored the need for leaders and residents to engage in communal activities to accelerate the pace of development in the area.

The MP, together with the residents, swept the streets, cleaned choked gutters, and weeded the surroundings.

He said the exercise was going to be extended to other electoral areas within the constituency.

He appealed to the people in the area to rekindle their communal spirit and undertake regular clean-up exercises in their communities and charged them to join hands and make Kwadaso constituency clean.

Prof. Nyarko commended the Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members as well as the residents for actively participating in the exercise.

The MP encouraged the environmental officers at the Assembly to take up their roles seriously and enforce the by-laws to help prevent people from dumping refuse anyhow.

GNA

