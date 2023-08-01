Mayor of Houston calls on Accra Mayor

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 01, GNA – An eleven-member delegation led by Mr Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas, USA, has paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Accra to explore areas of trade and investment.

The delegation is in the country on an eight-day trade and investment drive to explore opportunities and strengthen the existing political ties between Ghana and Houston.

Mr Sylvester Turner, in his remarks, said: “We are looking at ways to further the relationship and build on it in several areas. This is a smaller portion of the 30-member delegation.”

He said he had come with a team made of officials from the Texas Medical Center, Houston Port Authority, Houston Airport System, and the Technology and Innovation Sector.

“We have the Director of the Houston Sports Authority, people from the General Business Community, and the Energy Sector as well. We’re looking at ways that we can partner to establish mutual relationships that will be a win-win for both cities,” he said.

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Mayor of Accra, lauded the decision to collaborate and take advantage of opportunities between the two cities to promote arts and culture, tourism, investment, and education, among others for mutual benefits.

She said one of the key areas of focus of the Assembly had been women and children empowerment and the creation of opportunities for persons living with disabilities in the city of Accra.

She said as part of efforts to drum home the essence of protecting the environment and get city dwellers to #ActInTime, the first climate clock would soon be installed in the Central Business

District of Accra to count down the time remaining for humans to prevent global warming rising above 1.5°C and called for support from all to keep the city clean and beautiful.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

