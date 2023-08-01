Marriott’s Q2 profit jumps as business travel picks up

Washington, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – Marriott International on Tuesday reported that its second-quarter profit came in at $726 million, compared to $678 million in the same period a year ago.

“With continued momentum in demand for global travel, we posted another quarter of outstanding results,” Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement accompanying the results.

Capuano said demand among business travellers in the US and Canada “saw strong year-over-year growth.” Revenue from leisure was growing, too, but at a slower pace, he said.

US-based Marriott’s operating income totalled $1,096 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to 2022 second quarter reported operating income of $950 million.

GNA

