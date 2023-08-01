BMW raises full-year outlook after solid first half of 2023

Munich, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – German automobile giant BMW on Tuesday lifted its full-year forecasts for car sales and operating profit margin, following a strong first half of 2023.

Management now expects the margin on earnings before interest and taxes in the automotive segment to be between 9% and 10.5%. BMW had previously promised 8% to 10% for the closely watched figure.

The total deliveries in the segment came in at 1.2 million in the first half of year, representing 4.7% growth over the same period last year.

The financial services segment reported €759 million ($831 million) in earnings before tax in the second quarter and €1.7 million in the first half.

The financial services segment’s return on equity is now expected to be between 16% and 19% for 2023. Earlier, BMW’s projection was in the range of 14% to 17%.

