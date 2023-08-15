Kumasi Technical University Academic Board rescinds decision to defer students

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Aug. 15, GNA – The Academic Board of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has rescinded its decision to defer students who could not register for their courses for the second semester due to their inability to pay fees on time.

At an emergency meeting held on Monday, August 14, 2023, the Board said the over 600 affected students, who were unable to write the ongoing second semester examinations, would be allowed to sit for special examinations to be organized after the ongoing second semester examinations.

Mr Joshua Appiah, the Acting University Relations Officer, told GNA on Tuesday that only affected students, who have made full payment of their school fees and appropriate penalties, would qualify to write the special examinations.

He noted that modalities for the Special Examinations shall be communicated in due course to the University Community and the public.

Mr. Appiah said all affected students who were interested in the special examinations should write to their Heads of Department (HOD) providing their student details for consideration by Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

On Monday, the affected students made an appeal to the University administration to reconsider its directive that required them to postpone their academic programmes due to their inability to complete fee payment and course registration.

A total of 648 students were said to have been unable to complete course registration and this could have surely affected their academic progression.

Despite multiple deadline extensions and notifications from the management, some of the affected students failed to register for their designated courses.

Meanwhile, while acknowledging their oversight, the affected students implored the university’s administration for clemency.

On the other hand, the university’s Academic Board, after careful deliberation, made the decision for students to fulfill course registration requirements.

