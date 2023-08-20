Kpone Barrier-Bediako Junction roads reshaped following drivers’ demonstration

By Mercy Arthur

Kpone Bediako (GAR), Aug. 20, GNA – Following the sit-down strike by commercial drivers last week, the road from Kpone Barrier to Bediako Junction in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has been reshaped, making it easier to connect to the N1 and N2 motorways.

Mr Raymond Akuffo Arthur, the Secretary to the Kpone Barrier Taxi Union, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said: “The roads have been reshaped by the grader, but it is a temporary effort.”

“We want a permanent solution because the reshaping has additional issues like the possibility of dust particles that could harm the respiratory system when heavy vehicles drive along.”

He said the roads connected to the main N1 and N2 highways, on which tankers travelled to Akosombo, hence the need to fix them permanently to ensure safety.

“The roads must be repaired to national standards for the comfort of the people and the drivers as well… We are not content with this reshaping; we may launch a demonstration again,” he indicated.

However, Mr Rexmond Ntiamoah, the Chairman of Kpone Barrier Taxi Local Union, commended the Assembly and the Government for listening to the people’s cry and finding a temporary solution to the problem.

“We appeal to the authorities to find a long-term solution to the issue because the temporary grading with gravel is insufficient. They must also find the means to desilt the clogged gutters,” said.

Mr Isaac Newton, the Assemblyman for Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area, said the Kpone Katamanso Municipality had been contributing financially to government’s resources, therefore, the need to prioritise fixing those roads.

He appealed to the Government to have a second look at making the Ghana Revenue Authority the sole collector of property rates, preventing the assemblies from generating the finances necessary for community development.

He urged the authorities to repair the Nii Afotey Agbo and the Saki high-tension roads to facilitate economic activities and ensure sustainable growth.

GNA

