Kojina Community appeals for social amenities 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Kojina (WN/R), Aug.12, GNA – Nana Afum Panin III, the Chief of Kojina, a farming community in the WiawsoMunicipality of the Western North Region, has appealed to the Government to provide basic social amenities to make life more comfortable for residents.

The residents are mostly farmers in the community, which lackspotable water, good school blocks, and a proper place of convenience.

Nana Panin said the only Junior High School (JHS) structure,built through communal labour some 11 years ago, had not seen any renovation.

On health needs, the Chief said residents had to travel several miles to Asawinso to seek medical attention as there was no clinic in the community.

He said the community used to have six bore holes, which provided drinking water to the residents, but they had all developed faults and not functioning, forcing residents to use water from unhygienic sources.

Some of the residents told the Ghana News Agency that the 11-year-old JHS block was in a deplorable state and had developed cracks, with some sections leaking badly, making the school toclose whenever it rained.

They complained about the lack of furniture at both the kindergarten and junior high departments and appealed to the Wiawso Municipal Assembly to support the community withsome bags of cement to renovate the structure to prevent disaster.

Meanwhile, Mr Pedro Oppong, the Assemblymember for KojinaElectoral Area, in response to concerns raised, said the WiawsoMunicipal Assembly had approved the establishment of a CHIP compound in the community and promised to take the necessary steps to ensure it came into fruition.

On the lack of potable water, he said the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong, had pledged to provide one mechanised borehole to serve the community.

