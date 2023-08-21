Ketu North MP donates medical equipment to hospitals in Ketu North

By Nelson Ayivor

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 21, GNA – Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, has donated assorted medical equipment and consumables worth GH¢ 6 million to the Ketu North Municipal Health Directorate for onward distribution to the various health facilities in the municipality.

At a brief ceremony to present the equipment at Dzodze, Dr Avedzi said the donation was a collaborative effort between him and SOS International, an American Non-governmental Organization (NGO).

The aim was to assist efforts geared towards the provision and delivery of effective and quality health services in the municipality.

He urged the health directorate to ensure that the equipment were properly taken care of and regularly maintained to protect their lifespan to serve the intended purpose.

The MP entreated all health professionals to be passionate about their work in order to improve health delivery in the municipality.

Mr Abubakari Sumaila Gariba, Ketu North Municipal Director of Health Services, who received the equipment on behalf of the directorate, expressed appreciation to the MP and his partners for the donation which he said could not have come at the right time.

He said the provision of quality and affordable health care services was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders to assist in achieving universal health coverage, hence the need for teamwork, innovation and compassion on the part of health professionals and service providers.

GNA

