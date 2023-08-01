Keta MCE urges Assembly workers to go the extra mile for success

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Aug. 1, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged workers in the various Departments and Agencies of the Assembly to work beyond their limits for greater achievement.

He charged them to show greater commitment to duty, work in unity and togetherness to help the Assembly attain higher accolades.

Mr Gemegah made the call in an address during the Inter-Service and Sectoral collaboration and cooperation meeting held at the Municipal Assembly Hall at Keta.

He charged workers at the various Departments and Agencies to, as a matter of importance, discuss issues of mutual interest for the assembly’s benefit.

He said: “As partners to promote the development of Keta Municipality, it is only appropriate that we have a fair and better understanding of each other’s operation so that together we can collaborate and even support each other to achieve our common goals.”

Mr Gemegah said the importance of such meetings was to brief the Assembly on what the various departments and agencies have achieved and lacked, which would enable them to have proper annual action plans and programmes for the year.

He stressed hard work, in unity to put the area back to the right status.

Mr Innocent Kormla Gavua, the Municipal Coordinating Director, on his part, called on Assembly workers to desist from all forms of activities that would draw the entity backwards.

Officials from the Electricity of Ghana, Ghana Water Company, Social Welfare Department, Ghana National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Information Service Department, and others took part in the event.

The Keta Municipal Assembly was ranked last in the region in the National ranking of MMDAs in the annual LGS performance contract in 2020, having placed in the 248th position nationally.

Meanwhile, the Assembly came first among the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the 2021 annual Local Government Service (LGS) performance evaluation report and 15th position among the 260 Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies across all 16 regions.

