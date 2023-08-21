Kennedy Agyapong presents motorbike to NPP Founder in Savannah Region

By Albert Futukpor

Salaga (S/R), Aug 21, GNA – Mr Kennedy Agyapong, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated a motorbike to Mr Mohammed Issah, the Founding Member of the NPP in the Savannah Region.

The gesture by Mr Agyapong was prompted by the Founding Member’s need for assistance to attend his Friday (Jumah) prayers and party activities and events.

Mr Mayoyo Amin Sulemana, Savannah Regional Campaign Coordinator for Mr Agyapong, who presented the motorbike to the Founding Member at Salaga in the Salaga South Constituency through some of the Constituency’s Executive, emphasised the importance of honouring those, who laid the foundation for the party’s success.

Mr Sulemana said, “Mr Agyapong, known for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to the NPP, took notice of the predicament of the elderly Founding Member, who had been an instrumental figure in the party’s inception, in attending his Friday (Jumah) prayers and party activities due to the lack of a suitable mode of transportation.”

He said, “Recognising the significance of the Friday (Jumah) prayers in his life and his dedication to the party, Mr Agyapong swiftly acted to alleviate his mobility challenges.”

He said, “The sacrifices made by our founding members cannot be overlooked. This motorbike donation is a small token of our gratitude for his immense contribution to the party’s growth. It is vital that we stand by our party members and offer support when they are in need.”

He said Mr Agyapong’s willingness to step in and offer assistance underscored the sense of responsiveness, unity and camaraderie that characterised the NPP.

Mr Issah expressed gratitude to Mr Agyapong for the gift saying “I am deeply touched by Mr Agyapong’s gesture. This motorbike will enable me to participate in religious activities and stay connected with the party I helped establish.”

He added that “It is heartwarming to see that the NPP remains a family that cares for its members and Mr Agyapong is an exceptional breed of a politician among our fraternity.”

GNA

