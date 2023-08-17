International athlete from Bostwana shares experience on Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA – The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is gradually setting the pace and offering a platform for unique experiences for all amateur, professional, and non-competitive runners across the globe.

The second edition of the recently held Founder’s Day on Friday, August 4th, witnessed many from diverse ethnic backgrounds and races join the marathon, which had over 1,000 competitors competing for honours in the 5km, 10km, and the ultimate 21km half marathon race.

For the first time in the history of long-distance races in Ghana, athletes in wheelchairs and runners from the deaf community were part of the event, as were small children and university students.

There was also massive representation from various security services in Ghana, including the Army, Fire Service, Immigration, roller skaters, and fitness groups.

Sharing her experience after participating in the race, Shatisco Coyne an international participant from Botswana said the timeliness from the organisers of the race, Medivents Consults, was commendable, as they ensured the effective distribution of race vests and deployed personnel and services to ensure smooth participation right from the start point at Accra Sports Stadium to Manste Agbona in James Town.

Coyne, who uses the Gaboone Runner on her Facebook page and took part in the 10-kilometres, said, the race, which had received gold certification from the Ghana Athletes Association, was very affordable for all participants. GH₵20 for 5km, GH₵30 for 10km, and GH₵ 50 for 21km.

Koogo Atia and Lariba Sakat won gold in the 21km men’s and women’s races, respectively, having picked up GH₵ 10, 000 as well as other prizes from sponsors, saw Coyne placing 9th in the 10-kilometres.

The first top winners across the 5km, 10km, wheelchair, and skate runners all received medals for their stellar outings while also getting goodies from sponsors.

“I am so grateful that I participated in this race—it was just further affirmation that running is the best way to see a city! I absolutely loved seeing Accra from different angles and perspectives—from the financial hub with its tall skyscrapers and carefully manicured surroundings to the less affluent but colourful, pulsating, and vibrant Jamestown.

“As I pounded the pavement for 70 minutes, I got a great feel of the city’s unique spirit, pulse, culture, and personality. Thank you to the race organisers for giving me this experience and for the wonderful welcome I felt from several people during the race.”

This year’s Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was organised in partnership with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



Sponsors of this year’s race include Allied Consortiums, HD Plus, G4S, Serene Insurance, mybet.africa.com, Happy FM, Harmony Haven, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Indomie, and Dannex Aryton.

