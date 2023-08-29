“I’ll continue to serve best interest of Ghana” — Togbe Afede

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug 29, GNA – The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has emphasised commitment to serving the best interest of his people and the nation as he prepared to mark the 20th anniversary of his enstoolment.

He said he would continue to dedicate himself to the “noble fight against poverty and deprivation” and intensify efforts to bring development to the Volta Region and beyond.

He was speaking in Accra, Monday, at the Launch of the 2023 Asogli (Te Za) Yam Festival and the 20th anniversary of his kingship themed: “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership”.

Togbe Afede, in an address, said he had over the years adopted “a nationalistic approach” to his leadership since the development of the Asogli people and the nation was “inextricably linked”.

He said he had decided to “modernise traditional leadership and make it more responsive to the development aspirations of the people” despite the limited resources available, stressing that selfless leadership was important for development.

Recounting the journey to his “capture” and enstoolment two decades ago, he said everything he had done under his tenure was to bring “the desired change” in the lives of the people of Asogli and the nation at large.

He noted that the celebration of the festival and his anniversary was to take stock, plan for the future, and thank God for his guidance throughout the years.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli paid tribute to his relations, predecessors and stakeholders, who continued to play significant roles in providing good governance to the people in the traditional area.

To that end, he announced plans to establish a Foundation to honour the memories of his mother, Rose Anyawoe; and late twin brother, Philip Ata Akpo, who played significant roles in his early life.

He said he intended to commit 60 percent of his business interests towards operations of the organisation and also relaunch, by end of year, the Ghana Medical Aid Fund, to cater for people suffering various forms of “strange illnesses,” especially children.

“I want my work to benefit generations upon generations, and I believe that even though I don’t have a whole lot, 40 percent of what I have is enough for me and my family.”

“My mother did not go to school, but while I helped her to sell the local palm wine and worked on the farm, I learnt hard work, perseverance, honesty, selflessness and empathy. Those have been my guiding principles,” he said.

Togbe Afede highlighted key achievements and initiatives in the aviation, education, agriculture, and energy sector, which included execution of the third phase of the Sunon Asogli Power Project which, he said, would add about 500 megawatts to the country’s power generation capacity.

Announcing the release of his 20th anniversary book in due course, he cited, among other projects, publication of the 3rd Edition of the Volta Region Tourists’ Guide, and the establishment of the Volta Development Agency, which had formed alliance with other agencies with the vision to bring development to the Volta Region.

The former President of the National House of Chiefs expressed thanks for the support offered him in the past 20 years as he executed his responsibilities in various capacities.

The launch brought together traditional leaders from the Volta Region, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, and other dignitaries, who hailed Togbe Afede for his exemplary leadership.

The launch was characterised by traditional and cultural performances.

