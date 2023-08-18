Homowo: La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly donates to traditional councils

By Isaac Odoom Egyin

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – The La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly on Thursday donated assorted items to various Traditional Councils towards the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The items comprised drinks, schnapps and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Otinibi, Danfa, Kweiman, Pantang, Ayi Mensah, Oyarifa and Nkwantanang traditional councils are the recipients of the donation.

Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, said as a yearly undertaken, the Assembly would continue to demonstrate goodwill towards the celebration of the festival which provided a platform to re-unite and foster peaceful co-existence and harmony among the people.

She said plans were afoot to reshape the road network in Teiman and its environs starting from the Teiman Town.

The MCE urged the Council to oversee the conduct of a peaceful and incident-free festival, and that they should seize the opportunity to promote unity and reunite aggrieved parties in the community.

Receiving the items, the Chief of Teiman, Nii Manle Dzahaa I, expressed appreciation to the assembly for the gesture.

He said it would improve the cordial relationship between the two parties to ensure sustainable development of the municipality.

Nii Manle, however, prevailed on the MCE to use her clout to deliver on the promise to upgrade the deplorable roads in the area which continued affect the socioeconomic development of the area.

The Council, he said, would continue to build consensus with the Assembly to promote the development of the Teiman Town on all fronts.

