Women’s Network recognises Angaza awardees from Ghana

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 18, GNA — The Leading Ladies’ Network, a women’s leadership organisation committed to empowering and recognising women leaders across various industries, has congratulated three exceptional Ghanaian women.

The Women namely Madam Audrey Abakah, Director, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana; Madam SheilaWristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana and Madam Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania were honoured in Kigali, Rwanda at the 2023 Angaza Awards Women to Watch in Banking and Finance in Africa.

A statement signed by Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, Founder of the Leading Ladies’ Network and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the Angaza Awards launched in 2020 was known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the field of banking and finance across the African continent.

It said the three women were recognised for their remarkable efforts in driving innovation, shaping financial landscapes, and inspiring future generations.

“The Awards has helped to raise international awareness of the seasoned women who are shaping and influencing the financial services sector through their organizations,” it said.

The statement said that Madam Abakah, Director, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana was recognised for her exceptional achievements in her role as Director of SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana, and demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in the realm of banking and finance, Madam Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana was recognised for her outstanding contributions to the sector through her visionary leadership and dedication to promoting financial inclusion.

“Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, in her role as Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, Efeh’s strategic insights, dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in banking and finance, and exemplary leadership in and outside the bank has set a standard for excellence. Her recognition serves as an inspiration to all women aspiring to break barriers and simultaneously facilitate success for others in the financial world,” it said.

According to the statement, Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, founder of the Leading Ladies’ Network in her remarks at the ceremony in Rwanda affirmed: “The collective achievements of Audrey Abakah, Sheila Wristberg, and Efeh Amoah are a testament to their unyielding commitment, visionary leadership, and transformative impact in the banking and finance sector in Ghana and beyond.”

It said the success of the three women resonated deeply with the core values of the Leading Ladies’ Network.

“We are honoured to have played a part in their journeys. Their success is our success, and we look forward to unearthing the potential of more women like Audrey, Shelia and Efeh. “As we celebrate these remarkable women, Leading Ladies’ Network reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and empowering women leaders across various industries. We believe that their success stories will continue to inspire women to reach for new heights and break through glass ceilings,” the statement said.

Leading Ladies’ Network is a trailblazing organization dedicated to unearthing the leadership potential of emerging women leaders and strengthening the capacity of women leaders in diverse sectors.

Through its comprehensive programs and initiatives, the organization aims to foster leadership skills, encourage networking, and provide a platform for women to excel in their respective fields.

GNA

