Ho Teaching Hospital gets paediatric emergency unit

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 8, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has commissioned a paediatric emergency unit for the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The facility is a conversion of the mother and baby unit of the Department and would provide comprehensive emergency care for all children with acute medical and surgical needs.

Dr Letsa said the Government recognised the needs of the Teaching Hospital and would offer the needed support.

His office had recommended the paediatric unit to a US-based non-profit organisation for support, which should help provide some medical equipment, he said.

“The success of the hospital is our success because the health of the people is important to us,” he said.

Dr Richard Bright Danyoh, the Acting Head of Paediatric and Child Health Sub-BMC, said the absence of a dedicated unit made dealing with emergency cases cumbersome, forcing stakeholders to work towards its establishment.

“A missing link to wholistic care, where staff are prep up for emergencies and real time feedback can be made to facilities as well as planned referrals carried out, has been absent, specifically for children.”

“This unit is established to offer 24/7 emergency care to children; a well designated structured area for care,” Dr Danyoh said, noting how the unit would improve coordinated care for children.

He commended the staff for sacrificing to keep the unit operational, with the nurses agreeing to work beyond the eight-hour shift.

“Our joy is that the next child that walks into our new emergency will receive improved, coordinated and timely care. Children are our future. And we all must strive and make them strive,” he stated.

Dr Lord Mensah, the Head of Paediatrics, said it was a dream come true as the project had been earmarked since the inception of the paediatric care unit of the Hospital.

Mary Kutsi, Nurse Manager of the Department, said staff had been psychologically prepared for emergencies, handling more than 100 cases since the unit was completed in May, and which “shows judicious use of the place”.

“We hope to do better and render more services expected of us,” she added.

Professor Kasu, the Director of Medical Services of the Hospital, promised to work to garner resources to provide additional doctors and staff for the Department, and assured also that operating protocols would be updated to reflect new practices in care.

Present at the commissioning was Dr John Tampouri, the Chief Executive Officer of the Teaching Hospital. An artist’s impression of an ultramodern complex for the Department was showcased at the event.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

