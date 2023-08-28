Gunshots fired at District Court in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 28, GNA – Several gunshots were fired at the District Court in Tamale on Monday morning, resulting in damage to property and injuries to some persons at the court’s premises.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that a riffle, belonging to a Police Officer on duty at the court, was snatched away from him by the crowd that besieged the court over a case involving some alleged illicit drug peddlers.

When the GNA visited the area at 13hrs GMT on Monday, it was observed that the court’s premises was cordoned off while the street in front of the court was also blocked to vehicular and human movement, with Police personnel and vehicles stationed along the street in the area.

It was not clear what led to the gunshots, but some sources said a case involving some alleged illicit drug peddlers was called at the court and some local people who believed that the Police would present a poor case against the suspects, besieged the court and started firing gun.

The local people argued that the increasing crime rate amongst some youth in the Tamale Metropolis was because of the abuse of these illicit drugs.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

