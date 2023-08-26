Gomoa Akyempim Nsafuahene calls for construction of bad roads 

By James Esuon

Otapirow (C/R), Aug. 26, GNA- Nana Osompa Nyamekye II, the Nsafuahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has appealed to the government to intervene as a matter of urgency to construct the road linking Agona Swedru to Gomoa Otapirow to enhance transportation of goods and services.

According to the Nsafuahene, the people of Otapirow a farming community, produced massive quantities of cocoa which contributed to the growth of the economy.

He said the large cocoa produce were locked up in the community due to poor road network, making it difficult for cocoa buying companies to evacuate the produce.

Nana Osompa Nyamekye who is the chief of Gomoa Otapirow made call when the chiefs and people of the Town, marked the celebration of their yam festival at Otapirow in Gomoa Central District of the Central region.

He said apart from that the farmers found it difficult to send their vegetables and other cash crops to market centers at Agona Swedru, Awutu Bawjiase and Gomoa Afransi to sell.

Taxis and other commercial vehicles were unable to ply the deplorable road left for only Okada riders who offered transport services, posing great danger to the lives of the residents, Nana Osompa Nyamekye said.

On education, the Nsafuahene enumerated its challenges to include poor and inadequate structures that was hampering teaching and learning.

He said traditionally, Otapirow was situated in Gomoa and administratively in Agona West Municipality, adding that this had brought confusion as to which office to help the school.

He said politically, the residents of Otapirow cast their ballots at Agona West and appealed to the government to properly demarcate the town for them to fall under Gomoa Central Constituency.

The chief disclosed that the Assemblyman was in Agona West whilst the Gomoa Central District Assembly had also refused to assist in the provision of educational structures due to demarcation.

He said there were not enough classrooms for JHS one three students, and the firm threes had to perch with Upper Primary pupils that was not the best.

The chief said through self-help the residents have started the construction of a three-classroom block to accommodate the newly promoted JHS three students to enhance quality teaching and learning.

Nana Osompa Nyamekye, therefore, called for unity and understanding among the people to promote peace and development, adding that without unity it would be difficult to get the needed infrastructural development.

