Gold Fields commissions instrumentation training rig at Tarkwa Mine

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, has commissioned an instrumentation training rig at the Gold Fields training school, Tarkwa Mine in the Western Region.

Speaking at the function, he said, the rig would offer intensive and practical training as it simulated real-world conditions in the process plant in a safe classroom environment.

Mr Mortoti stressed that after training with the rig, their instrumentation engineers would be equipped with the technical know-how, which would enhance their competence.

That, he added, was a major investment that would take the skills development of their employees a notch higher because of the solid technical training modules, equipment and infrastructure.

“I am pleased to note that the youth from our host communities will not be left out. They will have the opportunity to be trained with this rig when the Gold Fields training school launches the instrumentation apprenticeship programme for young people in the host communities,” he said.

Considering the immense benefits and value of such a high-tech equipment, l can confidently say that spending over 450,000 Euros on this instrumentation rig is a worthwhile investment,” Mr Mortoti added.

He further said, “As a company, we don’t hold back when it comes to enhancing the competencies of our employees because they are our most valuable asset. Our commitment to employee skills development also aligns with our value of innovation, which encourages ideas, creativity and changes that can drive our business forward”.

According to Mr Mortoti, it was for these reasons that management of the Mine continued to invest significantly in employee training and development.

“Since 2014, we have invested close to US $17 million in various competency-enhancement, leadership and professional development programmes for our employees and business partners. Some of these training programmes cater to the specific needs of employees, so that they can develop their individual potential.

This is handled by our learning and development department, which ensures that we have a fully functional, competent and safety-conscious workforce to help us achieve our strategic objective,” he mentioned

Mr Mortoti commended the engineering, learning and development teams for translating this innovative idea into action, adding “to our suppliers, Automation Solutions Limited and Endress and Hauser, l say we value your partnership over the years”.

For his part, Mr Kweku Asmah, from the Automation Solutions Limited-The Automation Group Ghana (ASL-TAGG), said Gold Fields instrumentation training rig was the first of its kind across Africa because several companies such as; food and beverage, oil and gas and mining had similar equipment on their respective fields but none in the classroom where students could walk to, learn new technology, go back and deploy.

Explaining more on the training rig, he noted that “It’s a state-of-the-art equipment that would enable employees to learn new technology, stimulate the faults they would encounter on the field, test, write examination and pass.”

Mr Asmah said, “After all this process they would be certified to go back to the field and work.

“It is an instrumentation and automation training rig. It works by putting together the same equipment and instrument that you will find on a mining field in a training room with exercises that students would go through, start and stop a pump, control a valve, open and close it, check temperature and pressure. They learn how it works and all the latest technology. You can connect using your laptop or Bluetooth on your phone, configure it and get it work,” he said.

He said there were qualified engineers on the equipment and could always be called on to support Gold Fields any time the need arises.

Mr Emmanuel Appiah, a staff of Gold Fields, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), thanked management of the firm for providing the training rig, stating that ” there are lots of things that you may have to come to the field to experience, now we have this facility that can help you train and then prepare yourself adequately.

Now if you get into the work space you know some of the key instruments that are in operation. Is a good instrument and we must use it very well to help us build a stronger capacity and ensure that we deliver to the best of the ability”.

