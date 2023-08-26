Global Evangelical Church commends the government for advancing the nation’s prosperity 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – The Global Evangelical Church has commended the government for its outstanding efforts and remarkable achievements maintaining the peace in these difficult times.

Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of GEC said, “We do not take for granted, the government’s ability to maintain the peace and tranquility of the nation in an era of political upheavals and instability in some sister countries within the Sub-region and beyond.”

Right Rev. Dzomeku was speaking at the opening of the 2023 Synod of the Church in Accra on the theme: “Be Holy in All You Do.”

He said the promotion and adherence to religious tolerance as well as peaceful co-existence in the nation was phenomenal.

The Moderator said moreover, Ghana’s efforts in promoting transparency, good governance, and accountability have set a shining example for other nations to follow.

“The commitment to combating corruption and promoting ethical practices reflect the government’s determination to create a fair and just society for all,” he said.

He said the continued focus on environmental conservation and renewable energy initiatives also deserved special mention, as it showcased the nation’s commitment to safeguarding the planet for future generations.

He said as Christians, the Bible enjoined us to among others to seek the peace and prosperity of our nation and to pray for the nation.

Right Rev Dzomeku said when the nation prospers,

“we shall also prosper and we members of GEC are committed to this Biblical mandate and as citizens of Ghana, it behoves us to live above reproach and co-exist peacefully with other faiths.”

He said the leadership of the Church was upbeat to ensure that the teeming members were law-abiding and responsible citizens.

He said as much as “we are determined to remain good citizens, some current events and trends in the country pose threats to our progress and development.”

The Moderator urged the government to mobilise the likes of Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, a former Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa, who was reported to have supported Nigeria and Liberia to move from rice-importing nations to exporters of this commodity with the necessary resources to turn the country’s agricultural fortunes around for the better.

“We urged the government to be prudent in the use of the funds being received in order to ensure

national economic recovery, development and sustainability,” he added.

He said GEC appreciated the efforts of the government to expand, increase and improve upon health facilities in the country but encouraged the government to continue to channel more resources into the health sector of our country to enhance access to health facilities and care by all our people as being done through the Government’s Agenda 111.

He said as a Church it would continue to play its part by focusing on the family as the basic unit of society and intensify moral training in our congregation and individual homes.

Right Rev. Dzomeku encouraged the government and all stakeholders to continue to fight the menace of “Galamsey” in Ghana. We must save and restore our environment and water bodies for ourselves and posterity.

He said as the nation gathered momentum toward its general elections next year, it was crucial for all

stakeholders including the government, the Electoral Commission, the various Political Parties, the National Peace Council, the Media, Religious Organisations, Security Agencies, Civil Societies, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to exercise the highest form of restraint to ensure absolute peace before, during and after the elections.

He said the effects of wars on other nations and their ripple effects on other States were not pleasant to recall.

“Let us all be guided by the simple truth that we have only one Ghana. We are one people with a common destiny. There is no place like home. We owe it a duty to hand over a better nation to the generations after us,” he added.

The Moderator entreated the various religious bodies to join the GEC to continue to bear the nation up in prayer for divine direction and progress.

At this year’s Synod, six workshop groups will discuss aspects of holiness in relation to marriage and family life, engaging in church elections like a

political activity and the motivation and practice of giving as Christians.

Others include raising leaders for the next generation, church planting and growth as our core mandate, as well as fund mobilization for execution of projects in the Church and by extension the society at large.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

