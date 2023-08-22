Ghana’s Ernest Nuamah seals record move to Olympic Lyon

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA – Black Stars winger, Ernest Nuamah has completed a loan deal to French side, Olympic Lyon FC worth €25 million.

The deal comes with a €5 million add-ons and an option to buy.

He previously attracted interests from PSG, Tottenham, Dortmund and others.

The 19-year-old has been a phenomenal figure for his former side Nordsjaelland over the past years, with his skilful play and pacy runs.

The Nordsjaelland prodigy now holds a record as the most expensive footballer in the history of Danish football after smashing the €17million record previously held by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Nuamah featured in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar after being handed his debut callup by Head Coach Chris Hughton.

He also journeyed with the Black Meteors at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

To his record, he managed to bag 15 goals and four assists across all competitions for Nordsjaelland last season.

