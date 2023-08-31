Ghana Prisons Service to investigate damning allegations against officers

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA – The Ghana Prison Service (GPS) has set up a committee to investigate allegations made against some officers of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons by two ex-convicts.

A statement issued and signed by Superintendent Yaa Prempeh Sifah, Acting Chief Public Relations Officer, GPS, the service will not shield any officer found culpable of any of the allegations, and any act that contradicts the Service’s rules and regulations would be dealt with accordingly.

It emphasized that the Service valued its integrity and reputation and would not tolerate actions that harmed its image.

The statement said the Service was committed to safe custody, humane treatment, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates to make them responsible, productive, and law-abiding to ensure public safety.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

