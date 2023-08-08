Foundation and Book Launch in honour of Childhood Cancer Ambassador

By Hafsa Obeng/ Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – A Foundation and tribute book has been launched in honour of the late Breanna Fosua Addai, a Childhood Cancer Ambassador, in Accra.

The book titled, “A Short Life, Huge Impact: Breanna Fosua Addai’s Story” talks about the late Breanna’s impacts on the world to fight against childhood cancer.

Delivering a speech at the launch, Mrs Esi Hammond, Chairperson, of the Foundation explained that “a report by the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer established in 2018 stated that Childhood cancer is curable for most children when essential diagnostic, therapeutic and supportive care services are accessible.”

“A statement by the American Cancer Society says, in 2020, out of nearly 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide, 70 percent were in low-and-middle-income countries. It also stated that cancer incidence in sub-Saharan Africa, was projected to increase more than 92 percent in 2022 and 2040,” she said.

She added that according to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana records 40,000 cases of cancer yearly, and for childhood cancer on average, there were about 400 new cases annually.

Mrs Hammond emphasised that the Foundation was committed to improve the lives of children with cancer and urged stakeholders to collaborate and support the foundation to help with the treatment of childhood cancer and create more awareness campaigns.

Mrs Joana Awo Renner, Consultant Paediatric Oncologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), said childhood cancer was curable if detected early.

“A lot of people don’t know but children do get cancer but childhood cancer is curable if detected early,” she added.

She said about 80 per cent of childhood cancers could be cured, adding that “anyone who has a child who is unwell with persistent signs or symptoms and is not getting better with the usual treatment, should report for a second opinion.”

Mrs Renner noted some of the drugs for the treatment of cancer were quite expensive and even though the that the National Health Insurance Scheme covered some of the cancers, they would be grateful if the scheme could cover all childhood cancer treatments.

According to her, parents with children with cancer face a lot of challenges due to the global economic difficulties.

She appealed to stakeholders and corporate organizations to enable them to give childhood cancer patients the necessary treatment for them to be able to live to become productive members of the society.

Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, said members of parliament had requested for the necessary materials to prepare a statement in parliament, adding that the video of the late Breanna Fosua Addai and its sentimental contents would be shown.

He said it was a good move that the NHIS covered some of the treatment for childhood cancer, stating that as members of parliament, they would come out with a policy direction for the treatment of cancer which would be affordable for parents with children of cancer.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West, noted it was important for parliament to support the Breanna Foundation to enable parents with children of cancer get the needed treatment to survive.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

