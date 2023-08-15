Former Techiman North MP submits nomination form

By Jerry Azanduna

Tuobodom (BE/R) Aug.15, GNA- Mr Martin Oti Gyarko, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North, has submitted nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the constituency.

The former MP, who is also a former Deputy Bono East Regional Minister, submitted his form at the NPP’s constituency office at Tuobodom, and reiterated the need for the Party to foster unity, ensure a formidable front to regain the seat in the Election 2024.

Mr. Gyarko told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in interview that the Party must do more to bring on board everybody for intensified electioneering to enhance its political fortunes in the next general election.

He restated his determination to regain the seat to help tackle the socio-economic development shortfall alongside with the improvement of agriculture, education and health situation of the constituency.

The former MP, therefore, urged the youth of the Party to remain peaceful and be decorous in their political campaigning, saying that there was the need for unity among them for sustainable peace in the constituency.

Oheneba Osei Manu, the Techiman North Constituency Election Committee Chairman of the NPP, who received the form said the primaries were just an internal affair that required positive attitudes and respect for each other’s views for united front to propel the Party to victory in the Election 2024.

He said at the close of nomination, only two aspirants, the former MP and one Kofi Effah Frempah had filed to contest the primaries.

GNA

