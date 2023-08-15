Obasanjo charges African youth to be positively disruptive for re-development

By Isaac Arkoh

Mankessim (C/R), Aug. 15, GNA – The youth in Africa has been charged to be positively disruptive to change the unbefitting status quo stifling socio-economic development across the Continent.

Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo, a former President of Nigeria, who made the call, said “Youth are not only the future leaders but the leaders of today…so if you must have it, you must struggle for it and be positively disruptive and defiant.

Former President Obasanjo, an Eminent Fellow of the African Youth and Governance Convergence (AYGC) was speaking at the 25th Session of AYGC at Mankessim.

Among others, the forum seeks to connect the youth to build one African identity and harness their potentials to become responsible for sustainable development.

It is also to evenly equip the beneficiaries with appropriate capacity, platforms and responsiveness to demand their rights as a way of promoting social accountability, transparency and equity.

The seven-day event commenced on Saturday, August 12, with 65 delegates from 27 African countries and USA and Canada.

It was spearheaded by the Youth Bridge Foundation and partners on the theme: “Advancing youth inclusive governance, peace and security: The digital innovation factor.”

“Don’t take things lying down because you won’t get anything on a silver spoon but must struggle for it.

“They will convince you that you are different from the other one, but you are not different from anyone and that you want the same thing so don’t let anybody deceive you.

“You must interrogate things, be inquisitive, proactive and be responsible for change,” he stated.

Former President Obasanjo said the raging hopelessness among the youth coupled with general poor leadership had nurtured the recent unconstitutional change of governments in West Africa.

It also birthed rising lawlessness and militia insurgency making life more uncomfortable for the people.

He cautioned that: “Those who prevent peaceful transfer of governments, must be prepared for violent change to ensue.

“When you push people to the wall and the situation becomes desperate then, anything can happen, and you must be prepared for it as a leader.”

He stressed the urgent need for a collective continental strategy aimed at scaling up responses to youth unemployment and underemployment crisis on the Continent.

The strategy must focus on practical, high-impact solutions designed to create opportunities through education and training for transformative jobs underpinned by a conducive business environment for youth entrepreneurship.

Touching on other interventions to spark growth in Africa, he urged countries to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For him, it was key to delivering far greater benefits in terms of jobs, growth, and poverty reduction than previously estimated, making it a potential game changer for Africa’s economic development if its ambitious goals are fully realised.

He also urged governments in Africa to place equity at the heart of education policy, to ensure that all children and youth on the continent had access to quality education.

The told the youth that without the foundational skills that education provided, young people could not fully participate in the social, economic, and political processes that shaped their future.

When the youth miss out on gaining those skills, Africa could lose sustained, inclusive, and equitable economic growth and development, the former President noted.

GNA

