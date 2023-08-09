Focus on your career, avoid being used by politicians – Chief cautions youth

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta North (O/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Ubor Konja Thasun VI, the Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti region, has urged the youth to focus on their career and avoid being used by politicians in achieving their ambitions.

He said hard work was a fundamental pillar for success and personal growth and urged the youth to persevere to achieve their aspirations.

The chief, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said a major way for an individual to overcome socio-economic challenges and contribute to society, was by focusing on building successful businesses and generating wealth from it.

He said while politicians played a crucial role in shaping politics and providing an enabling environment, it was important for the youth to take responsibility for their own financial wellbeing by working hard and making money through their own efforts.

He finally called on the government to pay attention to the development of Kpassa because they lagged, particularly in economic ventures that would improve the living standards of the people.

