Fire in France under control after scorching seaside communities

Paris, Aug. 15, (dpa/GNA) – A wildfire fire burning in southern France that forced the evacuation of thousands of people and scorched campsites and communities has been brought under control, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon between Saint-André, near the Spanish border, and the seaside resort of Argelès-sur-Mer on the Mediterranean coast.

Several campsites with holidaymakers were evacuated, as were some residential buildings threatened by the flames and a supermarket. About 3,000 tourists were told to get out; many stayed in emergency accommodations that had been set up.

About 500 hectares have burned so far.

The dry conditions and the strong winds had helped the fire spread, said Environment Minister Christophe Béchu late on Monday.

Easing winds later made it easier for the 500 firefighters and aircraft deployed to scene to contain the blaze.

Seventeen firefighters have suffered from minor smoke inhalation. There were no reports of injuries to residents or tourists.

“There is not much left of a campsite and eight houses,” the mayor of Argelès-sur-Mer, Antoine Parra, told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

Many tourists came to shelters “in their bathing suits” because “they were coming back from the beach or from walks and could not reach their campsite,” a municipal councillor in Argelès-sur-Mer, Bernadette Michalak Guimbert, told France Bleu radio.

“Our community is badly hit and there is a lot of damage,” said the mayor of Saint-André, Samuel Moli, on France bleu. “The village is burnt on both sides.”

GNA

