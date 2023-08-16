Farmer fined Gh¢1,200 for refusing to participate in communal labour 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 16, GNA – A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has convicted and sentenced Kwaku Wulie, a farmer aged 33 to a fine of Gh¢1,200.00 for refusing to participate in communal labour and practising open defecation.

Wulie pleaded guilty with an explanation, but as he could not prove his innocence, the Court presided by Mrs Philomena Ansah Asiedu consequently ruled that in default of paying the fine, the convict would serve one month in prison.

Mr Kwadwo Akamanda, the Prosecuting Officer of the Environmental Health, and Sanitation Unit, of the Municipal Assembly told the Court Wulie, a native of Duasidan, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro willfully failed to participate in a clean-up exercise organised by the leadership of the community on Tuesday, May 30 this year.

He added, “On the same day, the convict went to a nearby public school to openly defecate in a classroom, which disrupted the learning process due to the offensive odour and the unsanitary condition created by his action.”

In that respect, Mr Akamanda said it was deemed necessary to bring him before the Court for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

GNA

