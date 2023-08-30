Engen Ghana opens new Anaji Service Station in Takoradi

By Francis Ameyibor

Takoradi, Aug. 30, GNA – Engen Ghana Limited has opened its first multi-purpose service station in Takoradi to provide services to customers in the western enclave of the country and revamp healthy competition in the downstream petroleum sector.

Mr. Brent Nartey, Engen Ghana Managing Director, who officially opened the new service station located at Anaji, noted that Engen Ghana’s entry into the western region was to offer consumers a modern form of service delivery where the clients served as the centre of operation.

Mr. Nartey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the ceremony, noted that “we are specialists in the supply of refined petroleum products and other downstream-related activities.”

He said Engen Ghana currently operated over 50 service stations across the country and serviced over 50 commercial customers, stressing that “our ambition is to inject greater dynamism into the country’s downstream sector, offering our customers the best in service and quality products”.

He said Engen Ghana, which was celebrating its Silver Jubilee, sought to use the opening of the Engen Ghana Anaji Service Stations as a landmark to set the stage for the way forward.

Mr. Nartey noted, “Takoradi is a city of many firsts, and you are now the torchbearer of the Engen brand in this belt. I would like to officially welcome you to the Engen family.

“I believe this service station is a prelude to the beautiful future that lies ahead of this important city. When Ghana’s first port was built here, our forebearers had great ambitions for the port, and over the decades, Takoradi Harbour has been crucial to our nation’s economic growth”.

In the same vein, the Engen Ghana Managing Director noted, “It is our hope that our presence here will contribute to the city’s economic growth and spur this region on to greater economic success in our mission to provide increased access to quality fuel and lubricants for this community.

“Our dedication does not stop at convenience; our trusted staff have been trained to deliver customer service with excellence. As responsible corporate

citizens, we will also ensure that our activities do not harm the environment and that our operations lead to a cleaner and greener future for posterity”.

He assured customers that Engen Ghana would continue to improve and provide the best possible service, stressing that “we will continue to maintain the highest quality, safety, and reliability standards.

Alhaji Kweku Addisah, Engen Ghana Anaji Service Station Dealer, assured customers of petroleum products in the western region of the best service.

GNA

