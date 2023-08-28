Empowerment Care Foundation to hold Medical Outreach Programme

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA — Empowerment Care Foundation, the Social Responsibility Wing of Empowerment Worship Centre will hold the eighth edition of its transformative Medical Outreach Programme dubbed: ” LifeCheck.”

This year’s edition continues the tradition of providing free medical care, educational materials, and life-improving services to a local community.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said since its inception in 2014, LifeCheck, had been an embodiment of the Church’s values to provide compassionate care and empower the vulnerable to live healthier, and happier lives.

This year’s edition, scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Empowerment Worship Centre, Prayer Factory at Dzorwulu.

It said the event promised an extensive array of free medical services, including dental and general medical care, eye clinic consultations, ultra-scans, ECG tests, X-rays, surgical attention, and wound care.

It would also have laboratory analyses for key indicators like Hepatitis B, Malaria, Hemoglobin, Blood sugar, and Prostatic Specific Antigen.

The initiative has successfully bridged the gap for families in need, providing both essential medical care and educational resources for their children.

Prophet Gideon Danso, the Global Lead Pastor said there was the need to make a difference and transform the lives of people within the catchment area of the Church’s location.

He reiterated the significance of extending a hand to people without expecting anything in return.

He urged Church members and the public to join forces in contributing clothing, educational tools, medical resources, and most significantly, one’s time, in support of this vision.

The Global Lead Pastor said the vision sought to touch the lives of an ambitious 10,000 individuals this year.

He said beyond healthcare, the Church would extend its care to Non-Medical Services, encompassing donations of clothing, school bags and supplies of nourishing sustenance, and the invaluable gift of Bibles.

Furthermore, participants of LifeCheck 2023 will gain the added opportunity of free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Since its inception, LifeCheck has delivered invaluable medical services and back-to-school essentials to over 50,000 individuals.

