Educationist who tied nine-year-old boy to orange tree surrenders to Police 

By Edward Williams/Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Akaa (O/R), Aug. 12, GNA – Mr Timothy Gyamfi Mensah, a 74-year-old retired Educationist, who allegedly tied a 9-year-old boy to an orange tree at Akaa in the Oti Region, has surrendered himself to the Jasikan Police.

He came out from his hideout in Kumasi and reported to the Police on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Mr Gyamfi, in a viral video on social media about a week ago, was said to have tied the victim with a nylon rope for stealing two oranges without permission.

The Police had since rescued the victim and mounted a search for the Educationist to assist in investigations.

Mr Gyamfi, who was accompanied to the police station by Nana Oppong Kyekyeku IV, the Chief of Akaa, Nana Agyedu Asiedu, Chief of Atonkor, Nana Nkansa of Atonkor, Mr Entwi Baikaa, a native of Akaa, among others, was granted bail after his statement was taken.

Mr Baikaa, a Government Appointee at the Jasikan Municipal Assembly and Acting Assemblyman for the Akaa Electoral Area, in a phone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that two other children, who were eyewitnesses to the incident were also interrogated.

He said the accused person had been tasked to bring three other children from the town to the Police station on Monday, August 14 for interrogation.

GNA

