DVLA’s ‘tertiary drive’ to make driver’s license accessible for tertiary students    

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Aug. 16, GNA-The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced it will soon implement a programme in the tertiary institutions for students to easily access driver’s licenses on campus.

The “tertiary drive” programme, according to Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA would be piloted at the University of Ghana (UG), University of Development Studies (UDS), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Professional Studies (UPS), and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mr Busia made the announcement at the 2023 Mid-Year Review Conference of the Authority held in Sunyani on the theme “Delivering Quality Service through Service Optimization: A Panacea to Consolidating Our Gains.”

The four-day conference, attended by personnel of the DVLA, was aimed at assessing the Authority’s performance and way forward.

“Issuance of driver’s license and related activities would be done conveniently on campuses, and we are also currently exploring the possibility to set up a driving school at the UCC campus,” Mr Busia stated.

“The power of data goes beyond operational efficiency as it also shapes the policies that govern the roads,” he said, adding “With data insights at our disposal, the DVLA would craft evidence-based policies to address emerging challenges and promote progress and innovation.”

Mr Busia said the Authority would further leverage data and establish data exchanges with key institutions like the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), National Insurance Commission (NIC), Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), National Identification Authority (NIA) and the private sector to create a constant and consistent flow of information and improve revenue generation.

“A future-proof DVLA is not an isolated entity, but an integral part of a larger inter-connected ecosystem. Collaborating with sister agencies is essential to facilitate seamless data exchange and create a cohesive ecosystem of information that would ultimately lead to integrated services to serve citizens holistically,” he stated.

Mr George Okyere, the Bono Regional Manager of the DVLA said the Authority had experienced significant changes in its operations which had resulted in substantial successes.

He, however, added the Authority in the region was unsatisfied with its current state due to emerging challenges, customer dynamics and technological advancements which had presented both opportunities and threats to operations.

“The systems and operational structures have not been able to fully meet the evolving needs of our customers in the wake of the growing demand for services, and the associated challenges,” Mr Okyere added.

GNA

