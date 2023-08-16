Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023 applications open

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA – Huawei Ghana has opened applications for the 2023 edition of its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme, ‘Seeds for the Future.’

The programme scheduled for September 14 to September 15, 2023, is aimed at honing the ICT skills capacity of female tertiary students and bringing them up to speed with relevant industry trends.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said this year’s edition in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, and Talent University partners.

It said this year’s edition was dedicated to female tertiary students, as part of efforts in promoting more female participation in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“Huawei Ghana has allocated 50 slots for the programme this year,” it said.

It said during the programme, participants will be taken through an 8-day intensive online training with focus on courses like: 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade, Smart City, Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management, and Leadership Skills.

The statement said participants also would be engaged in series of virtual tech talks, a cultural exchange program, career guidance and mentorship sessions and a ‘Tech4Good’ competition, where the skills and knowledge they have acquired will be put to test, with the best groups awarded.

It said to participate in this year’s edition, interested persons must be a female University Student in 2nd, 3rd, or 4th Year, having a STEM background.

They needed to provide an up-to-date Resume/CV and submit a motivation letter between 400-600 words detailing why they want to participate in the programme including relevant experience, interests, and expected contribution to the programme.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

