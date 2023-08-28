Driver arrested for stealing employer’s GHC106,570

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – A driver for Edern Security Services who allegedly stole GHC106,570 from his employer has appeared in an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Adenyo allegedly stole a money bag containing GHC106,570.19 and then destroyed the cash deposit slips as well as the schedule covering the cash.

Adenyo, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, granted Adenyo bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with two sureties to be justified with a landed property.

It further directed the prosecution to file their disclosures for a case management conference.

The matter has been adjourned to September 25, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, said the complainant, Michael Asamoah-Duku, is the Head of Cash in Transit at Edern Security Services.

According to the prosecution, Adenyo is a driver residing at Achimota and an employee of the Edern Security Service.

It said Adenyo is the driver in charge of the company’s Fiat Money Van with registration number GT 7081-23, with which he, two Tellers, and a Police Officer pick up money on behalf of Standard Chartered Bank from their customers.

The prosecution stated that on July 25, 2023, the company received information from Standard Chartered Bank stating that the management of Shoprite, Junction Mall claimed that an amount of GH106,570.19 collected from their shop on July 4, 2023, had not been credited to their account.

Based on the information, it was established that Adenyo’s van picked up the money on July 4, 2023.

The prosecution said Adenyo, who was interrogated alongside everyone else in the van that day, admitted stealing one sack of money and carrying it home.

A formal complaint was made to the Police on August 1, 2023, and Adenyo was arrested.

The prosecution said Adenyo confirmed the crime in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness and indicated that he stole the sack of money containing GHC106,570.19 and then destroyed the cash deposit slips as well as the schedule covering the cash.

During the investigation, the amount of GHC37,616.00 and a Hyundai Grace van with registration number WR 2391-13, which the accused claimed he bought for GHC46,000.00 were retrieved.

GNA

