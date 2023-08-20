Denmark to give 19 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev

Amsterdam, Aug. 20, (dpa/GNA) - Denmark will give 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

The first six aircraft are to be delivered around the turn of the year, Frederiksen said at Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark. The plan is to deliver eight next year and five more the year after, she said.

“I am very grateful,” Zelensky responded to Frederiksen’s pledge, noting that 19 F-16 aircraft would be a very effective support for Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia’s invasion.

Frederiksen praised Zelensky as “one of the greatest heroes of our time.”

The Ukrainian president, who was visiting Denmark after surprise trips to the Netherlands and Sweden this weekend, was to continue his stay in Denmark on Monday, according to the Ritzau news agency.

Following an earlier promise of F-16 jets from the Netherlands, Zelensky said he was expecting 42 aircraft. However it was initially unclear if he was referring only to both Danish and Dutch aircraft, or just Dutch jets alone.

GNA

