DCE urges community to remain united

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr. Willyevans Obiri-Awuah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District, has called on the people of Kwamankese Bosomi to remain united to ensure more development projects in the community.

The DCE said the disunity among the people, resulting out of jealousy, hatred, animosity, and many more should be swept under the carpet as these traits impeded development.

The remark was made during the celebration of ‘Eguadoto’ Yam festival at Kwamankese Bosomi in the AAK District of the Central Region.

He maintained that the district was doing its best to implement government policies to lessen and alleviate the burden and difficulties of the people.

Nana Oparko Kum Amoso VI Chief of Kwamankese Bosomi called on the government to consider the priorities of the people in the development and implementation of their medium- and long-term plans.

He encouraged parents and guardians to allow their wards to attend school and benefit from the free SHS policy and free TVET rolled out by the government.

Some students were awarded during a competition to climax the week-long festivities.

The chief presented 22 trunks and 20 chop boxes to some deserving students and donated two student mattresses, two mops and detergents to the Ayeldu Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound.

Touching on social vices, he advised the youth not to engage in premarital sex to avoid teenage pregnancy.

They must also eschew drug abuse and bad company and remain focused with their studies.

GNA

