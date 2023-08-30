Citizens of Adaklu Kodzobi urged to prioritise community development  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Aug. 30, GNA – The 40th-anniversary celebration of Bliza (Corn Festival) of the Chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district has been launched with a call on the citizens to make the development of the community the area their priority.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee, told the Ghana News Agency that funds raised at this year’s durbar would be used to complete their Information Centre.

He said the weeklong festival, which would be climaxed by a fundraising durbar on November 11, is on the theme: “Forty years journey: Empowering the capacity of the youth through quality education for development.”

The Chairman named some activities lined up as part of the celebration as health screening and talks, fun games, cultural displays, traditional drumming, career and guidance counselling for students, a youth day, and fun games.

He noted that since the festival had become a major one in the district, a festival cloth had been printed and appealed to all citizens to patronize it.

The Chairman called on non-resident citizens of the community to join hands with the residents to make the fortieth edition of the festival a memorable one.

He said Mr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, was invited as the Guest of Honour while some chiefs from the region and other parts of the country were expected to grace the occasion with their presence.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of the community, said the festival would be used to resolve all disputes among families and individuals and for reconciliation.

He called on the people to embrace peace, adding “No community can develop in an atmosphere of chaos.”

Mr. Wormenor told the Ghana News Agency that the festival was instituted in 1983 after that year’s drought and famine to honour corn for being the first foodstuff that ended the famine and as a Thanksgiving to God for His mercies.

He said the festival had since been sustained and repackaged to galvanize the synergy for unity, development, and fundraising venture for the community.

