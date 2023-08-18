Central Tongu New Patriotic Party primaries hopeful confident of scaling primaries

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Aug. 18, GNA – Dr. Faith Selase Dunyo, Central Tongu New Patriotic Party, Parliamentary aspirant has expressed optimism of scaling the vetting process to become a contestant of the Constituency in the run up to the party’s elections.

The vetting process, a customary measure undertaken by political parties, aims to assess the candidates’ qualifications, background, and suitability for their respective roles.

Dr. Dunyo, businessman, who is the current Central Tongu Constituency Secretary of the NPP is being contested by Mr Godwin Ayikpah and Mr Elliot Nyanyuie Kakah for the Constituency seat

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr. Dunyo said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to be considered for this role. My commitment to Central Tongu and its people is unwavering, and I am confident that my background in managing the constituency as Secretary for my party and my interests in community service equips me to bring about meaningful change when delegates vote for me.”

He added that his intentions were to connect the party’s grassroots and lobby for development for the constituency in diverse ways.

He also indicated that he was in a good working relationship with most of party executives and delegates in the constituency and thus urged them to keep supporting him until they achieve the common purpose.

Dr. Dunyo said his track record and community engagements and his passion for progress was enough to rally delegates to his fold.

According to them, they believe that his unique perspective as a businessman would contribute to a comprehensive approach to addressing the constituency’s challenges, especially in the areas of unemployment and social well-being.

The contestants are upbeat with the internal parliamentary elections drawing nearer.

