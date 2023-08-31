GEC Akatsi Presbytery holds Leadership Empowerment Seminar

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 31, GNA- The Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in the Volta Region is embarking on a three-day Leadership Empowerment Seminar for all leaders.

The event’s theme, “Leadership Empowerment-Leadership with a Difference” would among others, position leaders in a better field of their various leadership capacities as well as guiding them to have a balanced leadership qualities and competencies.

Reverend Forestone Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman of the Church, told the Ghana News Agency at Akatsi that the seminar would feature special topics such as, Biblical Leadership, Constitutional Leadership, and Managerial Leadership.

The rest are: Strategic Leadership, Marriage and Leadership, and Church Leadership.

“This is the 3rd edition since I took over office in September 2020 and the intention is to empower church leaders to lead effectively and efficiently.”

Reverend Tsagli said the event, which would take place at the Shalom Chapel of the Church at Akatsi, would have seasoned speakers including, Rt Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, the Moderator of the Church, and Reverend Dr Yohanes K Ahiabu, Synod Clerk.

He noted that the Seminar would be held from Friday, September 1 to Saturday, September 2 whilst Presbyters Consecration would be held on Sunday, September 3.

GNA

