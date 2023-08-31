Bulgaria: Varna to Host Roundtable on Future of Digital Transformation Technologies

Varna, Aug 31 (BTA/GNA) – A round table on the technologies that will define the future of digital transformation will bring together experts from the IT sector, academia and business in Varna Thursday. The forum is part of the Hello, Varna! Hello, World! campaign of DXC Technology, said the company, which is organizer of the forum.

They said that the discussion will focus on the potential of Big data analytics and the development of artificial intelligence, as well as on the secure use of new technologies in a secure cyber environment. The roundtable will be attended by representatives of state and local government, the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria (AmCham), the British Bulgarian Business Association (BBBA), industry organizations, the National Cyber Security Association and the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria.

In two years DXC Technology has expanded its presence in Varna four times, with its staff now reaching 400 people, the company said. It has a 60-year history and a presence in more than 70 countries. Since 2006, it has been developing a Global Service Delivery Centre in Bulgaria and today employs more than 5,000 people in the country. The company actively partners with universities in Varna and across the country. During the campaign Friday, diplomas will be presented to partner universities.

BTA/GNA

