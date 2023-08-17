Bulgaria to Join Efforts of G7 for Providing Long-term Security Support to Ukraine

Sofia, Aug. 17 (BTA/GNA) – The Council of Ministers Wednesday adopted a decision approving Bulgaria’s joining to the G7 countries’ efforts to provide long-term security support to Ukraine, as stated in a joint declaration.

The Joint Declaration in Support of Ukraine was announced on July 12 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on behalf of the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US, as well as by the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. Belgium, the Czechia, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden have subsequently joined the declaration, and the list continues to grow.

Bulgaria provides political and practical support to Ukraine. Thus, by opposing Russian aggression directly, Bulgaria contributes to the protection of freedom, security and sovereignty of all European member states. In line with this consistent policy, Bulgaria will join the Joint Declaration of the G7 countries in support of Ukraine, the Government Information Service said.

BTA/GNA

