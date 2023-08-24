Budapest 2023: Ghanaian sprinter Dadzie sustains hamstring injury in 200m heats

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – James Dadzie, one of Ghana’s medal hopefuls at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, sustained an injury during the 200m heats.

The national 200m record holder seemed to have pulled his hamstring during the final 110m of heat four of the 200m which made him unable to finish the race.

The sprinter, who has been battling injuries in recent months, was eventually stretched off the tracks and looks unlikely to make a return to the Championships.

This comes as a huge blow for Team Ghana, as the track sensation is likely to miss out on the 4x100m event scheduled for Friday.

His compatriot and captain for team Ghana, Joseph Paul Amoah, couldn’t progress to the semifinals of the 200m after finishing fifth in heat six.

Ghana’s outing at the ongoing World Athletics Championship has been dreadful thus far after Deborah Acquah failed to qualify for the long jump event despite recording a 6.50m leap.

