Book about caring for autistic children launched

Accra, Aug 6, GNA – A book on how parents may care for children with special needs, including autism, was launched in Accra at the weekend.

Mrs Gifty Kwaku Addison’s book, ‘My Journey with Twin Angels,’ covers a mother’s experiences caring for her autistic twins.

The author indicated that she had chosen to draft the book with the goal to share her experiences caring for two challenged children.

She believes that her book will inspire and empower parents with special needs children to overcome the challenges of caring for them.

Mrs Addison regretted the lack of attention and support given to caretakers of disabled people.

She said parents of people with disabilities face various psychological and emotional challenges, including suicide.

Mrs Addison thus recommended parents of such children seek counselling and therapy to deal with emotional and psychological issues.

Professor Kobina NKyekyer stated in his review that the book is a story of hope for parents of special-needs children.

He stated that the book could be useful as a reference for parents of special-needs children on how to deal with the condition.

Prof NKyekyer was surprised by the author’s comprehension of the handicap, despite the fact that she is not an expert in medicine.

He said that the author’s comprehension of the condition’s diagnoses demonstrated how she researched and helped and positioned herself as a mother to her children.

A public health physician, Dr Keziah Malm, for her part, stated that the book is not an instructional guide for parents, but that the author provides real-life ways to implement what she recommends for caring for children with special needs.

She praised the author’s ability to clarify complicated medical concepts and suggested that the book could be useful for parents of children with such illnesses.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, members of the medical and legal professions, and those keen on autism.

The launch also included a fund-raising event to benefit an autism school in the Ashanti Region.

Living with Twin Angels has 16 chapters and covers 96 pages.

