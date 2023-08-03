Bolyarovo Social Complex Supports Vulnerable and Minority Groups

BOLYAROVO, SOUTHEAST BULGARIA, Aug 03, (BTA/GNA A) – social complex in the town of Bolyarovo supports the integration of vulnerable and minority groups, Deputy Mayor Nina Terzieva said. The centre, which also covers the territory of Vetrino and Smyadovo municipalities in Southeastern Bulgaria, was unveiled under a project worth a total of nearly BGN 1.5 million.

Aimed to provide better education, employment, healthcare, social and other services, the centre has already been opened for a year and 140 people have availed themselves of the opportunities it provides.

A social worker, a labor mediator, an educational mediator, and medical professionals are assigned to the complex to provide services to the residents of the border community in their homes. In addition to the professionals, the project also employed seven landscapers. The emphasis was to create as many jobs as possible, the deputy mayor said.

The joint social project has been implemented on the territory of the three municipalities since April last year, the main beneficiary being the Smyadovo municipality. The funds were provided under the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism.

BTA/GNA

