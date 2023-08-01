Belgian police detain 37, arrest 181 at Tomorrowland music festival

Brussels, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – Police said on Tuesday they had made 181 arrests at the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom near Antwerp the Belgian news agency Belga reported.

Of the arrests, 37 were related to drug trafficking.

With several hundred thousand visitors, Tomorrowland is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the world. It took place over the past two weekends.

Two people died at the festival this year. Whether their deaths were drug-related is reportedly still being investigated.

GNA

