Beach Soccer League: Mighty Warriors leads the log after the first round of matches

Keta (V/R) Aug 12,GNA – Havedzi based Mighty Warriors Beach Soccer Club in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region has taken the lead in the Beach Soccer Premiere league table for Zone Two after the first round of matches.

The team gathered 14 points after eight matches, with Ada Assurance and Sunset Sports picking second and third with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Tegbi Ocean Stars were fourth on the league table with 12 points, whilst Kedzi Miracles and Iron Breakers gathered eight points each to occupy the fifth and sixth slots.

A total of 181 goals were scored in the first round with Ada Assurance scoring 32 goals to be the most goals scoring team in the league.

Mr. Reuben Dzidodo Adjahoe, Committee Chairman, Volta Regional Football Association Beach Soccer, in an interaction with the GNA, said the league was highly competitive.

He said the second round of the league matches were expected to resume on August 20, at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena at Emancipation Beach.

He commended the participating teams for the commitment and discipline exhibited during the first round and further urged them to emulate same in the second round.

“The league is getting much more interesting with all teams putting up their best to win the zone,” he added.

Mr. Adjahoe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sunset Sports, said registration is currently underway for the Volta Regional Beach Soccer league to commence.

He commended Mr. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, Member of Parliament for Keta and Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah, for the roles played to improve sports in the area.

He appealed to individuals, philanthropists and the general public to help promote sports to unearth many talents.

Some coaches, the GNA interacted with, expressed excitement over the league.

They also appealed for sponsorship to sustain the league.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

