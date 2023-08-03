AU, ECOWAS must begin talks to restore calm in Niger – Africans Rising

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA – The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been urged to engage all relevant actors in Niger to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“Without addressing the root causes of instability, we cannot have sustainable solutions,” Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement, advised.

“In this light, we disagree with the threats of military intervention by ECOWAS member states as such an action would only lead to death of innocent people and destruction of the country.”

A statement issued by the Group, initialed by Ann Njagi, the Communications and Media Specialist, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, also advised the military junta to allow peace to prevail.

It is imperative that the military officers allowed a peaceful resolution to the stalemate, return the country to civilian rule and restore constitutional order.

On July 26, 2023, soldiers detained Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum at his home in the capital, Niamey.

Hours later, they declared that they had seized power.

The development has worsened the mounting political crises in the sub-Region, which has seen an increase in refugees, loss of lives, human rights abuses and the wanton destruction of property.

In a span of three years, the West Africa region has been rocked by four coup d’états – Niger being the latest to join Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

Niger is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

The Pan-African movement called on the ECOWAS and AU to be more proactive in dealing with crises within the region and across Africa rather than reacting to situations after they deteriorated.

“Africans Rising is opposed to military take-over of political power and hereby denounces the actions by Niger’s military to seize power through a coup d’etat and suspend the constitution,” the statement emphasised.

It also expressed concern over the increasing threats to civil liberties, wanton corruption and outright state capture in many other countries.

Niger has been embroiled in a long history of coups, with the election of Mr. Bazoum as President in 2021 raising hopes that the country was on a democratic path.

The deposed President sought to revive the country’s ailing economy by harnessing and utilising Niger’s rich uranium deposit.

He also stood for the promotion of girls’ education and the reduction in the country’s birth rate – one of the highest in the world.

The soldiers cited worsening security situation as reason for the uprising.

GNA

